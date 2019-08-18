የአውስትራሊያ ነዋሪዎች የባህር ማዶ ገቢዎቻቸውን ለግብር ቢሮ እንዲያስታውቁ ማሳሰቢያ ተሰጠ

The exterior of the Australian Government Taxation Office in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 18 August 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 4:28pm
By Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
በአዲሱ ዓለም አቀፍ የዳታ ልውውጥ ስምምነት፤ የአውስትራሊያ ግብር ቢሮ ድንበሮችን ተሻግሮ የግብር ግዴታቸውን የማይወጡ ግለሰቦችን ገቢ ለማሰስ አመቺ ሁኔታ ፈጥሮለታል። የአውስትራሊያ ግብር ቢሮ ከ65 አገራት ጋር የዳታ ልውውጥ ስምምነቶችን አድርጓል። ቢሮው ግብር ከፋዮች ከባሕር ማዶ ያገኟቸውን ገቢዎች ታክስ ሲያሰሩ ሪፖርት እንዲያደርጉ አሳስቧል።
Published 18 August 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 4:28pm
By Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share