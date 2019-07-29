የሐጅ ጉዞ ላይ የዕቀባ ጥሪ እየቀረበ ነው

Muslim worshipers perform the evening prayers at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca Source: Getty Images
Published 29 July 2019 at 12:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
በሚቀጥለው ወር ለዓመታዊው የሐጅ ጉዞ ከመላው ዓለም ከሁለት ሚሊየን በላይ ሙስሊሞች ወደ ሳዑዲ ከተማ መካ ይተምማሉ። አውስትራሊያን ጨምሮ ከእስልምና ማዕከላዊ ምሰሶዎች አንዱ የሆነው የሐጅ ጉዞ ላይ ዕቀባ እንዲደረግ ጥሪ እየቀረበ ነው።
