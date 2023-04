وفد سعودي في صنعاء لإجراء محادثات مع الحوثيين حول عملية السلام بعد التقارب الأخير بين الرياض وطهران

In this handout photo released on April 9, 2023 by the Houthi group’s media arm Ansar Allah, head of the Houthi’s supreme political council Mahdi al-Mashat, left, shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, in Sanaa, Yemen. Saudi officials were in Yemen's capital Sunday for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, as part of international efforts to find a settlement to Yemen’s nine-year conflict. (Ansar Allah Media Office) Credit: AP