انتشار أمني كثيف في وسط القاهرة بعد دعوات الى التظاهر لم تلق استجابة

Activists lift a banner which reads "People vs. Fossil Fuels" as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. - Biden arrived at UN climate talks in Egypt today, armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) Source: AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP