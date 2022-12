إصابة 27 مشجعا في انهيار مدرج بصالة حسن مصطفى خلال مباراة الكأس السوبر المصرية في كرة السلة

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 25: A part of the tribune falls down during the Egypt Basketball Super Cup match between Al Ittihad Alexandria and Al Ahli, at Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Giza, Egypt on December 25, 2022. Fans tried to save the people who were under the destroyed part. Some of them were injured in the incident. Stringer / Anadolu Agency (Photo by STRINGER / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP) Credit: STRINGER/Anadolu Agency via AFP