هل تصبح أستراليا من كبار مصنّعي الصواريخ بعيدة المدى؟

Handout photo dated March 29, 2011 of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile to support Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn in the Mediterranean Sea. The US State Department has approved Australia’s request to buy up to 220 long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, making it only the second US ally to obtain the US-made weapon after the United Kingdom. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Sunderman via ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy