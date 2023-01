إيران تعدم رجلَين مدانَين بقتل عنصر أمن خلال الاحتجاجات

Veiled Iranian women hold Iran flags and placards while attending a pro-government protest rally in southern Tehran, December 29, 2022. Pro-government protest rally held in support of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and in opposition to recent unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 21-year-old Iranian-Kurd. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.