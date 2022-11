ستة قتلى على الأقل جراء انفجار نُسب إلى "امرأة" هزّ قلب اسطنبول

An explosion occurred on the famous Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 13, 2022. It was reported that there were dead and injured in the explosion. At least six people have been killed and 53 wounded. A large number of ambulances, firefighters and police were dispatched to the place where the explosion took place. Photo by Ibrahim Mase/Demiroren Visual Media/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Demiroren Visual Media/ABACA/PA/Alamy