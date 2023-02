أكثر من 23 ألف قتيل بسبب الزلزال و5,3 ملايين شخص تشرّدوا في سوريا وفق الأمم المتحدة والرئيس الأسد في حلب

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) greets people as he visits neighbourhoods affected by an earthquake in the northern city of Aleppo, on February 10, 2023. - Almost 22,000 people are confirmed dead across Turkey and Syria in one of the worst disasters to hit the region in a around a century. More than 3,300 of them have been killed in Syria, according to health ministry figures and a rescue group. (Photo by AFP) Source: AFP / -/AFP