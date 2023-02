توقيف متعهّد مبنى سكني انهار جراء الزلزال في تركيا قبل محاولة سفره

People who are displaced evacuate at a road near collapsed buildings in Antakya, in southernmost Turkey on Feb. 10, 2023. The devastating earthquake occurred in southern Turkey and Syria on February 6th and more than 2,2000 people are known to have died following the massive earthquake. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Hiroto Sekiguchi / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP) Credit: HIROTO SEKIGUCHI/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP