تجميد أجور كبار الموظفين الحكوميين في نيو ساوث ويلز لمدة عامين.. والسبب؟

NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks to the media during a press conference with Australian UFC Fighter Tai Tuivasa, NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper and UFC Vice President of Australia and New Zealand Peter Kloczko in Sydney, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The NSW Premier Chris Minns announced the UFC would return to Sydney on Sunday, 10th September, 2023 the first of three events to be held over 4 years. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE