ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية تستعد لـ"فيضانات كارثية"

Dangerously large surf hits the Monterey peninsula in Monterey, California, on January 13, 2023 as a series of atmospheric river storms continues to cause widespread destruction across the state. - Western US states were bracing for yet more torrid weather Friday and into the weekend as so-called atmospheric rivers lined up to dump heavy rain and snow across the already soaked region. California has been battered by weeks of downpours that have killed at least 19 people, flooding communities, toppling power lines and threatening deadly mudslides. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) Source: AFP / DAVID MCNEW/AFP