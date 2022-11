اكتشاف منحوتات صخرية عمرها 2700 سنة في مدينة الموصل في العراق

A 2,700-year-old rock carving is seen in Mosul, Iraq, , is seen on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The carvings on marble slabs were discovered by a team of experts in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, who have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. (AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed) Source: AP / Farid Abdulwahed/AP