"سأشاركهم أحزانهم كما شاركتهم الأفراح سابقاً": سيسافر علي شاهين إلى سوريا لدعم المتضررين من الزلزال

People dig graves for victims in the regime-controlled town of Jableh in the province of Latakia, northwest of the capital Damascus, on February 9, 2023, days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. - The 7.8-magnitude quake early on February 6 has killed more than 17,000 people in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria, according to officials and medics in the two countries, flattening entire neighbourhoods. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) Source: AFP / LOUAI BESHARA/AFP