مئة عام على اكتشاف مقبرة توت عنخ آمون: ما لغز الجنينين المحنطين اللذين وجدا بجوار مومياء الملك الذهبي؟

FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photo shows one of Egypt's famed King Tutankhamun's golden sarcophagus displayed at his tomb in a glass case at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. A nearly decade-long project to better protect and preserve Egypt's legendary tomb of King Tut is nearing completion. The Getty Conservation Institute of Los Angeles said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the project has added a filtration system to keep out dust and humidity and a barrier to keep visitors from getting too close to the tomb's wall paintings. The effort was launched in 2009 by the institution, known worldwide for its conservation work, in collaboration with Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil,File) Source: AP / Amr Nabil/AP