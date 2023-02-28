She Podcast: Arab Australian Women Break Their Silence

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png

بودكاست "هي"

"SHE" podcast, the latest of SBS Arabic24, seeks to create a space for Arab migrant women to share their success stories of overcoming the challenges they may face in Australia and Arab countries to achieve their aspirations.

The sexist, the divorced, the spinster, the housewife, the rebel… and many more…

These are some of the labels that some give to women who have taken bold decisions or rejected the pattern and expectations imposed on them by Arab societies.

But... each one of them has a unique identity, journey, and story.

SHE podcast trailer
She Podcast: Arab Australian Women Break Their Silence

03:45
Over eight episodes, we will talk about issues specific to Arab women. Including society's views and judgment on unmarried women, stereotypes imposed on divorced women, feminists, working mothers, leaders, and others...and the impact this has on their lives.

Despite the difference in journey and experience... the goal is the same... liberation from society's restrictions and stereotypes that belittle Arab women and their capabilities and aspirations.

Listen to the first episode of the "SHE" podcast starting Wednesday 8 March on our website, SBS radio app or on your favorite podcast app.
