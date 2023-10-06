Read more
How to get an Australian Driver's Licence
Young girl taking lessons for driving on the road in Auckland, New Zealand Credit: nazar_ab/Getty Images
Driving a car offers independence and increases job opportunities, but it also comes with the responsibility of keeping roads safe. In Australia, drivers must pass several assessments before becoming fully licensed. Migrants may be eligible to convert their overseas licences to Australian ones through an abridged process, depending on their circumstances.
