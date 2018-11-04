How to obtain an Australian driver’s licence?

Driving is an essential skill for surviving in Australia. The process and time required to obtain a driver’s licence vary in each state and territory. Young novice drivers tend to need a longer period to get their license, whereas mature drivers or those with an existing overseas license can often speed up the process.





Getting a driver’s licence in Australia can be a lengthy and costly exercise. This normally starts with an eyesight test when applying for a test or license, followed by a Driver’s Knowledge Test. New South Wales residents can sit the Driver’s Knowledge Test in Arabic, Chinese, Croatian, Greek, Korean, Serbian, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese. If your language is not on the list, you may be able to request an interpreter service for the test. New South Wales driving instructor George Hany explains.





Drivers are issued with an L-plate after passing the Driver’s Knowledge Test. This allows drivers to start taking lessons on the road. Hany says the number of lessons required depends on how quickly a person can learn.





Before progressing to a practical test to obtain a restricted or probationary licence – learners are required to pass a Hazard Perception Test that judges their ability to recognise potentially dangerous situations. Most states and territories need young drivers under 25 to log between 50 – 120 hours of supervised driving by an instructor or a person with a full licence. The number of driving hours required vary in different states and territories.





Drivers are then able to apply for their full licence after the specified probationary period. Mature drivers, on the other hand, generally do not need to follow the same rules as long as they pass the driving test.





Foreign nationals holding a current licence from a recognised country can convert their overseas licence to an Australian driver’s license usually within three months after arriving in Australia. The only exceptions are Tasmania where drivers will need to apply for an Australian licence within three months from the date when their visa is granted, and Victoria, within six months from entry into the country or from the date the visa is issued. Drivers holding a full license from ineligible countries are required to sit a driving test generally within their first three months in Australia. But Hany says even seasoned drivers may struggle to follow the local road rules.





Hany suggests that overseas licence holders consider taking driving lessons before their practical test to avoid unwanted consequences.





Not everyone can afford driving lessons nor find friends or family to practice driving with. Logan-based Access Community Services has come up with an innovative Women at the Wheel program with funding from Queensland road toll company Transurban. The program teaches theory and offers between 10 to 20 practical lessons for women from refugee and migrant backgrounds. Access program manager Kenny Duke has noticed a boost in the confidence of participants from Afghanistan, Burma and Somalia from the training.





Afghanistan-born Behnaz Sadeghi settled in Logan almost five years ago after living most of her life in Iran. As a mother of three, Sadeghi had never contemplated driving until she was offered a chance to take lessons through the Women at the Wheel program.





Sadeghi is now on her provisional licence after 14 lessons with a female instructor. The freedom to navigate her way without asking for help has opened up new possibilities for her.





CEO of Access Community Services Gail Kerr says sometimes it is simple things like not having a license or a car that prevents one from getting a job. Whilst programs like Women at the Wheel are rare, there may be other support services available in different states and territories for those who cannot afford lessons.





