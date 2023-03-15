Banning the import of alcohol: a new proposed amendment in the Iraqi constitution

Key Points Opposition to some radicals in the parliament

defending the human rights in Iraq

The law is against the constitution

Banning the import of Alcohol into Iraq was an issue raised in the Iraqi parliament in 2016. The debate ended then, and the parliament didn't pass the law.





Recently, this debate started to surface and some political powers in the Iraqi parliament are trying to revive the issue and make it law.





Mr Younadam Kanna is the General Secretary of the Assyrian Democratic Movement. Former member of the Iraqi parliament and the first Assyrian to be part of the Iraqi transitional government after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 and one of the Iraqi politicians who helped draft the Iraqi constitution in 2004.





It is against the constitution to discuss a motion in the parliament before it has been revealed to members of parliament two days before Younadam Kanna





Naseem Sadiq interviewed Mr Kanna to explain the implications and effect of this legislation if passed by the Iraqi parliament, on the country's economic, social and political situations.



"In 2016, many motions were presented in the parliament, including raising taxes on alcohol sold in Iraq. Then I lobbied along with many members of the parliament to stop its discussion and legislate it as a law," Mr Kanna said.





Mr Kanna says many motions passed, but the one on raising taxes was postponed.





Now a member of the parliament from the Anbar province has called for the motion to be brought back to be discussed and changed to legislation.



Mr Kanna holding the interim constitution in 2004 Source: The New York Times / Joao Silva, New York times



He says that although he does not drink alcohol, he opposes the legislation because raising taxes will make the price of alcohol many folds more expensive. This motion, if passed, will encourage the black market, police corruption and loss of tax revenue for the government.





