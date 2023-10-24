'Net Zero 2050' explained: Australia's long-term emissions reduction plan

Key Points Burning of fossil fuels release large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in global warming and climate change.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and utilising more renewable energy sources is the key to limiting the impact of climate change.

Net zero emissions means achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere.

The world is grappling with the effects of climate change, with long-term shifts in global temperatures and weather patterns becoming increasingly evident.





The burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas – which release large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in warming global temperatures, have been the main driver of climate change.



