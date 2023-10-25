'Net Zero 2050' explained: Australia's long-term emissions reduction plan

Key Points Burning of fossil fuels release large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in global warming and climate change.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and utilising more renewable energy sources is the key to limiting the impact of climate change.

Net zero emissions means achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere.

The world is grappling with the effects of climate change, with long-term shifts in global temperatures and weather patterns becoming increasingly evident.





The burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas – which release large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in warming global temperatures, have been the main driver of climate change





Like many countries, Australia has implemented a long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan to limit global warming, and individuals, households and businesses can all be part of the solution.





Dr Simon Bradshaw researches climate change in his role as Research Director at the Climate Council and says that emissions reduction requires changes to how we power our modern world.



A wind farm produces a form of renewable energy. Image: Alex Eckermann - Unsplash “Australia, like most countries, has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Now that's a lot of change. That means re-powering the way we are powering our homes and our industries. So, changing the way we produce electricity, getting much more energy from the sun and the wind into our electricity system, and very quickly moving beyond fossil fuels entirely.”





And if 2050 sounds like a long time away, Dr Bradshaw says the time-frame for action to reduce emissions is urgent.





“The science is clear that globally, we've got to roughly halve those greenhouse gas emissions this decade and get to net zero emissions as soon as possible. We've got to deal with that urgently if we're to have a safe and prosperous future.”



The Climate Change Bill

The Australian Government introduced the Climate Change Bill in 2022, which outlines Australia's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.





“The Bill aims to reduce emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net zero emissions by 2050. This is a big picture target,” explains Aaron Tang, a Research Affiliate with the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge and a finishing PhD and Lecturer at the Australian National University.





“Australia has previously had trouble maintaining consistent climate policy at the federal level. The Climate Change Bill hopefully provides much needed stability moving forward, and is a foundation for even more ambitious action in the future.”



Dr Simon Bradshaw from the Climate Council. Image: Climate Council Net zero emissions means achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere. He says investment in renewable energies is required to reach net zero emissions.



We get half of our energy from burning coal. Investing in other ways to produce energy in Australia will not only reduce our own emissions and lower energy prices, but also create economic opportunities across the Asia Pacific. We can be world leaders in renewable energy industries. Aaron Tang

Dr Bradshaw agrees that Australia is ideally placed to lead on the use of renewable energy.





“We're lucky in Australia because we're one of the sunniest and windiest countries on the planet. So there's enormous potential to be changing the way we produce electricity.”



Everybody can help achieve net zero emissions

Dr Bradshaw says considering what forms of transport we use is important.





“Right now, most journeys we make are in polluting petrol and diesel-powered cars and we need to move to a future where we are getting out of our cars, making more of those journeys on foot and through public transport. But also, if we do still need to be using cars, making those journeys in electric vehicles, which are becoming more and more affordable.”





There are other actions we can all do at home, too.



Aaron Tang from the Australian National University. Image: Aaron Tang/ANU. “One of the best things we can do is if we currently are using gas for our cooking and heating, getting off the gas and onto electrical appliances. Of course, we'll be reducing our contribution to emissions because gas is polluting fossil fuel, and we can also be making our homes healthier.”





Mr Tang says that individual choices collectively can make a positive difference in emissions reduction.





“Do whatever you can do. There is no shortage of useful action. You could install solar panels on your house, eat less meat, change banking or superannuation services, and of course vote! Start with something that works for you, and build from there.”



Protecting biodiversity

Dr Bradshaw says that preserving and protecting the world’s biodiversity is also important because it’s part of the planet’s life-support system.



We need to be protecting the ecosystems, the precious forests and other amazing environments around Australia that are so important in maintaining a safe and liveable climate for all of us. Dr Simon Bradshaw

Australia’s journey to emissions reductions will be challenging, Mr Tang says, but there is hope.



Consider changing from petrol or diesel vehicle to an electric vehicle. Image: Paulbr75 - Pixabay “The path ahead is difficult, but we specialise in overcoming difficult problems and doing amazing things. COVID-19 showed us that when we need to, we are more than capable of making big investments and big actions happen.”





As individuals, households or businesses, we can all play a part towards achieving emissions reduction.



