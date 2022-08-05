Sending children with allergies to schools in Australia

Australia has one of the highest food allergy rates in the world. According to the Food Authority of NSW (New South Wales), food allergies now affect one in 10 infants and around two in 100 adults in Australia. Sending children with allergies and anaphylaxis to schools can be worrying for many parents, especially for those newly arrived in Australia, who may not be aware of the systems and guidelines in place

This week the Settlement Guide explains how allergies are managed in Australian schools.



