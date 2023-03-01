‘Still no apology’: The daily struggle of the Duhok car accident survivors

poster final.jpg

The deceased family members are on left and the surviving daughter Areen is on the right Credit: Naseem.jpg

In October 2022, Assyrians in Duhok were shocked by the news of the death of eight people, including 4 children from one family, in a car accident.

Four months after the tragedy, SBS Assyrian contributor from Nohadra, Naseem Sadiq, followed up with a relative of the Stephan family whose eight immediate members died. Only three children survived with serious injuries.

Mr Sadiq spoke to a family relative, Mr Dindar Albazi and asked him about the condition of the three remaining children, especially daughter, Areen, who was the worst injured.
poster2.jpg
Two surviving children, Masis and Siranosh Credit: Naseem.jpg

Mr Albazi said Areen is currently in Armenia under treatment and I'd like to thank the Armenian church in Duhok for their support and for helping us to send her to Armenia for treatment.

Mr Albazi expressed his disappointment with the relatives of the truck driver who was involved in the accident.
poster4.jpg
Mr Denbar Albazi talking to Duhok officials Credit: Naseem.jpg
Read about the report of the accident when it happened embedded here
According to Iraqi traditions, if there is a death in an accident, the other party's family must compensate the deceased's family.

Mr Albazi said until now, nobody from the family has apologised or offered any condolences or compensation, as is the tradition in the Kurdistan region.
"The worst thing is, no Assyrian or Chaldean Church nor any Assyrian party or organisation has offered any support for those children," Mr Albazi said.

Mr Albazi thanked the many individual Assyrians and some individual Kurds who have helped in supporting the children financially.

Find out more by listening to a detailed interview in this podcast, by clicking on the triangle under the headline.
