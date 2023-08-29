বাংলাভাষী অস্ট্রেলিয়ানদের ওপরে ভয়েস রেফারেন্ডামের কী রকম প্রভাব পড়তে পারে?

Uluru

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock is seen under the Aboriginal flag during the official ceremony to celebrate the closure of the climb at Uluru. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় ভয়েস টু পার্লামেন্ট নিয়ে এ বছরের শেষ নাগাদ একটি গণভোট অনুষ্ঠিত হওয়ার কথা রয়েছে। ভয়েস এর নানা দিক নিয়ে এসবিএস বাংলার সঙ্গে কথা বলেছেন সিডনির রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষক আবেদিন টিপু।

আবেদিন টিপুর সাক্ষাৎকারটি শুনতে উপরের অডিও-প্লেয়ারটিতে ক্লিক করুন।

এসবিএস বাংলার অনুষ্ঠান শুনুন রেডিওতে, এসবিএস বাংলা অডিও অ্যাপ-এ এবং আমাদের ওয়েবসাইটে, প্রতি সোম ও শনিবার সন্ধ্যা ৬টা থেকে ৭টা পর্যন্ত।

রেডিও অনুষ্ঠান পরেও শুনতে পারবেন, ভিজিট করুন: 
এসবিএস বাংলা।


আমাদেরকে অনুসরণ করুন 
ফেসবুকে।


Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

Visit the 
SBS Voice Referendum portal
 to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand
.
READ MORE

প্রস্তাবিত ‘ইনডিজেনাস ভয়েস টু পার্লামেন্ট’ নিয়ে বিতর্ক

NAIDOC সপ্তাহ ২০২২: ভয়েস টু পার্লামেন্ট কী ও কেন?

ভয়েস ও রেফারেন্ডাম নিয়ে যে-বিষয়গুলি জানা জরুরি

অফশোর ডিটেনশন পলিসির ক্ষেত্রে কি পরিবর্তন আসতে পারে?

আমাদেরকে পরিচ্ছন্ন রাজনীতির প্রতি মনোযোগী হতে হবে

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-21 at 12.10.16 PM.jpeg

শিশুদেরকে সাংস্কৃতিক বিষয়ে অনলাইনে শিক্ষা দিচ্ছে সিডনির বন্দনা কালচারাল স্কুল

JACINTA ALLAN PRESSER

এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

NATIONAL BUSHFIRE SUMMIT

আসন্ন ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ গ্রীষ্মের জন্য জরুরী পরিষেবাগুলিকে সাহায্য করতে ন্যাশনাল বুশফায়ার সামিট - যা জানা যাচ্ছে

Voters in a polling booth (SBS).jpg

ইনডিজেনাস ভয়েস টু পার্লামেন্ট গণভোট নিয়ে অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বাংলাভাষীরা কী ভাবছেন?