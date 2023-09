এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, soldiers from the 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery and 3rd Battalion dismount from an MRH-90 Taipan during Exercise Chau Pha at Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Queensland, on June 12, 2023. The Australian army will never again fly its fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in July that killed four personnel, the defense minister said on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/ADF via AP) Source: AAP / LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/AP