বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি , ২০২৩

Visitors read books at the national book fair named Ekushey Boi Mela in Dhaka. Every year, 'Bangla Academy' organises the national book fair at Dhaka University area. This book fair is the largest in Bangladesh and it runs for the entire month of February. Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 9, 2023. Source: ABACA / Habibur Rahman/ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP