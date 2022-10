বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ৮ অক্টোবর, ২০২২

Customers bring their rechargeable lights to shopkeepers for recharging following power shortages in Dhaka. National power transmission grid failed at 2:05pm causing a blackout across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north. According to officials at Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the transmission line tripped somewhere in the eastern part of the country. Source: SBS / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP