এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২১ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

Sydney, Australia, August 20th 2023: Players of Spain including Ivana Andres (5 Spain), Mariona Caldentey (8 Spain) and Esther Gonzalez (9 Spain) celebrate the winning of the World Cup during the trophy ceremony during the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. (Daniela Porcelli / SPP) (Photo by Daniela Porcelli / SPP/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA