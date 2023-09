এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ৯ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

epa10790723 Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan take part in a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, 08 August 2023. Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, on 08 August, challenged his three-year jail term for corruption, which also disqualified him from running for public office for five years, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced. Following his conviction, Khan was arrested at his Lahore residence during the weekend and imprisoned in a jail in Punjab’s Attock city, some 84 km south of Islamabad. Khan told his main counsel Naeem Haider that the authorities have kept him in a C-class jail with no special facilities usually reserved for high-profile political prisoners – like an air-conditioner, bed, table, chair, light, tv, and newspaper – available to him. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER Source: AAP / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA