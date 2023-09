ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২১ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

Members of the Indian Army stand Churachandpur Medical College, whose name was erased by locals and changed to Lamka in Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur. On the way from Bishnupur district border to Churachandpur district in Manipur, where the ongoing violence started, almost all the signboards in front of houses, stores, government institutions and offices that had the name "Churachandpur" were sprayed with the name "Lamka" (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA