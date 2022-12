ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২২

An Indian health worker collects a swab sample for a COVID-19 test from a passenger arriving on an international flight at the Chennai international airport, in Chennai, India, 24 December 2022. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 24 December 2022 said that India has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for international travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand following a surge in COVID-19 cases across China and other nations. Source: AAP / IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA