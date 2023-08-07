ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৭ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

Ngaizuol, 23-years old, an armed Kuki youth, hides in the jungle during a training program at a village near a base camp in Churachandpur in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. In order to effectively perform their self-defence duties, Kuki Village volunteers undergo rigorous training. In this process, they learn the basic skills of handling firearms, how to use a rifle, how to reload, how to hide from the enemy, how to use a knife in close combat with the enemy, which can be used as a last resort, etc. These young volunteers range in age from 13 to mid-30s and have chosen to sacrifice their education, farming activities, and quiet nights to protect their village borders with rifles and weapons. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA