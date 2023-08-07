ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৭ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

Daily life of armed tribal youth in Churachandpur, India

Ngaizuol, 23-years old, an armed Kuki youth, hides in the jungle during a training program at a village near a base camp in Churachandpur in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. In order to effectively perform their self-defence duties, Kuki Village volunteers undergo rigorous training. In this process, they learn the basic skills of handling firearms, how to use a rifle, how to reload, how to hide from the enemy, how to use a knife in close combat with the enemy, which can be used as a last resort, etc. These young volunteers range in age from 13 to mid-30s and have chosen to sacrifice their education, farming activities, and quiet nights to protect their village borders with rifles and weapons. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবরগুলো শুনতে উপরের অডিও প্লেয়ারটিতে ক্লিক করুন।

এ সপ্তাহের হাইলাইটস
  • ভারতে মনিপুরের ঘটনা বিতর্কে চলতি সপ্তাহে ভারতের সংসদে শাসকদল বিজেপি-র বিরুদ্ধে অনাস্থা প্রস্তাব এনেছে বিরোধীদের জোট ‘ইন্ডিয়া’।
  • সংখ্যার বিচারে এই অনাস্থা প্রস্তাবে নরেন্দ্র মোদী সরকারের কোন চিন্তা না থাকলেও ২০২৪ এর সাধারণ নির্বাচনের আগে বিরোধীদের একজোট হওয়ার বিবেচনায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ।
  • অন্যদিকে, পশ্চিমবঙ্গে, কর্মীদের বিরুদ্ধে যেভাবে একের পর এক দুর্নীতির অভিযোগ সামনে আসছে তাতে চিন্তা বাড়ছে তৃণমূল কংগ্রেস নেত্রী মমতা বান্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের।
চন্দ্রযান-৩ সফলভাবে উৎক্ষেপণ করল ভারত

ভারত-বাংলাদেশ সম্পর্কের ৫০ বছর নিয়ে বৈঠক

বৈশ্বিক তাপমাত্রা বৃদ্ধির ফলে ভয়াবহ তাপপ্রবাহের সম্মুখীন হবে ভারত

কয়েকজন ভারতীয় সাংবাদিকের চোখে ভারত-বাংলাদেশ মৈত্রীর ৫০ বছর

জলবায়ু পরিবর্তনের ফলে বাংলাদেশ আক্রান্ত হবে

