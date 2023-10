ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ১৬ অক্টোবর, ২০২৩

epa10918196 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, 14 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. The Indian Government has launched 'Operation Ajay', an evacuation program to bring back all citizens who are stranded in Israel. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Source: AAP / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA