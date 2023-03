Indian congress supporters hold placards during a silent protest in support of Indian National Congress (INC) party senior leader Rahul Gandhi, in Mumbai, India, 26 March 2023. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him and later granted bail. Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified as Lok Sabha member of parliament due to the conviction. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Source: AAP / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA