ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৫ জুন, ২০২৩

June 04, 2023, Balasore, India: three-train collision near Balasore, At least 280 people were killed and more than 900 injured after a horrific three-train collision last evening in Odisha's Balasore. The incident took place when a passenger train, the Coromandel Shalimar Express, derailed and hit a goods train, and another train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast, crashed into the derailed coaches. on June 4, 2023 in Balasore, India. (Photo by Dipa Chakraborty/Eyepix Group/Sipa USA). Source: AAP / Eyepix/Sipa USA