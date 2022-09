ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 16 September 2022. EPA/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL Credit: SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA