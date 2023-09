ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

Hindu devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh for immersion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Pattinapakkam beach, in Chennai, India, 24 September 2023. The ten-day-long Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Idols of the Hindu deity are worshiped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. Source: EPA / IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA