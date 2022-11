ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২২

Women supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn a poster of Aftab Poonawala during the protest demanding he should be hanged. Aaftab Poonawala allegedly murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar who was his live-in partner and they stayed in Delhi. (Photo by Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA