ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২২

Election officials carrying electronic voting machines leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the second phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state's local elections is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's popularity ahead of a general election in 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Source: AAP / Ajit Solanki/AP