ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২২

Policemen escort Rajwinder Singh, 38, after he was arrested in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Indian nurse accused of killing Toyah Cordingley, 24, an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018 was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. The Queensland Police had offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars for information leading to Singh's arrest. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Source: AAP / Dinesh Joshi/AP