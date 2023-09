ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২৮ আগস্ট, ২০২৩

Members of an emergency crew work at the scene after a massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Duttapukur village, east of Kolkata, West Bengal state, India, 27 August 2023. At least seven people have died and several were injured after an explosion ripped through a building used as an illegal firework factory, according to local police. Several houses neighboring the firecrackers factory have also been damaged. Source: EPA / PIYAL ADHIKARY/EPA/AAP