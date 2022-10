ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ২৪ অক্টোবর, ২০২২

Fishermen take shelter from the rain under a plastic sheet as monsoon clouds hover over the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 23, 2021. Brahmaputra is one of Asia's largest rivers, which passes through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Source: AP / Anupam Nath/AP