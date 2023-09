এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৩

Relatives of the victims of a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Mastung, react after the victims were shifted to hospitals in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 29 September 2023. At least 52 people were killed and over 50 wounded on 29 September in a suicide bombing in Mastung, during a rally celebrating Eid-e-Miladun Nabi, a festival to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, according to the officer-in-charge of the police station at Mastung, Mohammad Javed Lehri. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism-related incidents, including sectarian violence between Islamists, following the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED 29775 Source: EPA / FAYYAZ AHMED/EPA/AAP