বাংলাদেশ কেন ডেঙ্গি নিয়ন্ত্রণ করতে পারছে না?

Eight-years old Mohammad Shohan receives treatment for dengue fever at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 August 2023. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in the last 24 hours, 2,480 dengue patients, including 919 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, 87,891 dengue cases have been recorded this year, with 78,044 recoveries and 416 deaths. Source: EPA / MONIRUL ALAM/EPA/AAP