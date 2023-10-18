Diwali & Durga Puja 2023: How to enter the SBS Bangla Photo & Video Competition

Diwali & Durga Puja 2023 Photo & Video COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Schedule Competition: Diwali & Durga Puja 2023 Photo & Video Competition





Competition: Diwali & Durga Puja 2023 Photo & Video Competition





Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064. Phone: 1800 500 727.





Entry Restrictions: The Competition is open to Australian residents only, aged 18 years and over. Employees of the Promoter, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.





Competition Period: Commences : 12:00 AM AEDT on 19 October 2023.





Closes : 11:00 PM AEDT on 15 November 2023.





Maximum Number of Entries: One (1) photo entry and/or one (1) video entry per person.





How to enter:



Entrants must include their details with their entry, including (but not limited to) name, address, phone number and email address

with a photo and/or video of no more than thirty (30) seconds, showing the entrant’s own Diwali festival and/or Durga Puja celebration(s).

During the Competition Period, entrants must follow the link from the Competition post on the ‘SBS Bangla’ Facebook page and follow the directions to enter the Competition.

Major Prize:

Five (5) Major Prize winners will each receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$200.00, awarded as:



Major Prize Conditions:

The Major Prize is valued up to AUD$200.000 (RRP).





Total value of all Prizes: AUD$1,000.00.





Prize Supplier: Prezzee Smart eGift Card.



Winner Selection:

Five (5) Major Prize winners will be selected from all valid entries.





A panel selected by the Promoter will judge all valid entries and the Winners will be selected on or after 15 November 2023 AEDT at 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon, NSW 2064.



Prize Winner Notification:

Major Prize Winners will be notified by email and phone after the selection process on or after 15 November 2023 AEDT and no later than a week after the winners’ selection.





Major Prize Winners’ names will also be published on the SBS Bangla website and/or SBS Bangla Facebook page, no later than seven (7) days of the winners’ selection.



Second Chance Selection and notification:

If a Major Prize Winner cannot be contacted by 12.00 PM, 30 November 2023 AEDT, the Promoter or its nominated agent will select another winner from all valid entries. Second Chance Selection winners will be notified by email and phone on 1 December 2023.



General Terms and Conditions

Entry into the Competition is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions. Information relating to the Competition and the above Schedule form part of the terms and conditions for the Competition. The Promoter may vary these terms and conditions from time to time at its sole discretion, subject to approval of the relevant state authorities.



Eligibility to enter the Competition is subject to the Entry Restrictions above.



To enter the Competition, entrants must complete the process outlined in the Entry Details during the Competition Period. Any entry received outside of the Competition Period will be deemed invalid.



Entrants may enter the Competition up to the Maximum Number of Entries. Each entry must be submitted separately and meet the eligibility requirements.



Incomprehensible and incomplete entries will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost, delayed or misdirected entries.



The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of identity, proof of Australian residency status at the nominated Prize delivery address and proof of entry validity, in order to claim a Prize. Acceptance of proof of eligibility is at the discretion of the Promoter. In the event that an entrant cannot provide proof, their entry will be deemed invalid.



All valid entries are automatically entered into the Winner Selection process, which will take place at the times and dates set out in the Schedule, including any specified Second Chance Selection.



The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.



Winners will be notified in accordance with the Winner Notification details in the Schedule.



All Prizes are as depicted or described in the Schedule and, unless otherwise specified, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Promoter is not responsible for any additional costs associated with use of the Prize.



If a Prize is date specific, the Winner must be available to redeem the Prize on the date/s specified in the Schedule. If the Winner is not able to redeem the Prize on the specified date/s, the Promoter may determine another Winner in its absolute discretion.



The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any loss, damages, or injury incurred to enter the Competition or in connection with taking up the Prizes.



Once Prizes have left the Prize Supplier’s premises, no responsibility is taken for Prizes damaged, delayed or lost in transit.



Prize values are based upon the recommended retail prices at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in Prize value between now and the ultimate Prize redemption date.



It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize Supplier’s requirements.



Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier/s or their associated companies will be held liable for any loss, damage or injury that results directly or indirectly from the Winner taking part in any aspect of the Prize.



Winners are responsible for all costs not expressly listed as being included in the Prize, including without limitation, meals, entertainment, travel and accommodation, incidentals, gratuities, services charges, optional extras, transfers, passports, visas, re-entry permits, spending money, freights, excess baggage, government taxes, departure taxes, ground transportation any tax liabilities, airport charges, any applicable surcharges and any other related costs. Unless otherwise specified in the Schedule, travel insurance is not included in the Prize and will be the responsibility of the winner(s). Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances.



The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant submitting an entry which, in the Promoter’s opinion, includes objectionable content.



This Competition is a game of skill and chance will play no part in determining the Winner. Each entry will be individually judged, based upon literary and creative merit.



All entries must be the original independent creation of the entrant and free of any claims that they infringe any third party rights. Entries must not have been published previously and/or have been used to win prizes in any other competitions.



The Promoter takes no liability for any tax issues which may arise from accepting a Prize in this Competition. Consult an independent tax adviser if this is a concern.



Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal or permanent injury or loss of life; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Competition.



If the Prize involves tickets to an event or travel, the Promoter is not responsible for any change in times or dates, cancellations or rescheduling of events that may prevent the Prize Winner from redeeming the Prize or any part of it.



All Prizes are subject to availability. In the event that any of the Prizes or part of a Prize becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right to provide a similar prize to the same or greater value as the original prize, subject to state regulations.



Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier or their associated companies is responsible, to the extent permitted by law, for acts of god, acts of terrorism or war (declared or undeclared), state of emergency or disaster, or other events beyond the Promoter and the Prize Supplier's control which prevent the Competition from running as planned or prevent awarding or acceptance of the Prize in accordance with the Prize description. If such acts or events occur, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition or suspend or modify a Prize, subject to state regulations.



The Promoter and the Prize Supplier/s assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft, destruction or unauthorised access to, or alterations of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available. If for any reason this Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including, but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administrative security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion, to take any action that may be available to the fullest extent permitted by law, including to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition. Subject to state regulations.



All entries become and remain the property of the Promoter.



Entrants consent to their full names and/or their entries being used in all media by the Promoter. Entrants acknowledge and agree they may be required to participate in promotional activities while taking up the Prize.



The Promoter may use entrants' names and details for promotional, marketing and publicity purposes. The Promoter may also be required to disclose your personal information to its contractors, agents, co-promoter and to state and territory gaming departments to assist in conducting the Competition.



All details of the entrants (including personal information) will be collected, used, preserved and disclosed in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the SBS Privacy Policy . A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to the SBS Privacy Officer. Unless otherwise notified, the Promoter may use the entries and details of entrants for promotional and publicity purposes.



Any entrant found to be using multiple email accounts to enter the Competition may be disqualified at SBS’s sole discretion.

