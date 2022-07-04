“Being a Bangla-speaker gives me a point of difference in making music, I’m proud of that”

DJ Munasib

DJ Munasib Source: Munasib

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

DJ Munasib is a Sydney based visual artist who has been working and performing in the local scene for quite some time now. Her parents are from Bangladesh, and this multi-talented Australian artist is proud of her Bengali identity.

Currently, Munasib works as a digital advertiser at a music record label and touring company in Sydney.

Apart from that, she enjoys performing as a DJ or disk jockey in various music shows.
DJ Munasib 2
Munasib Source: Munasib
And once a month, she hosts a show called ‘Paired’ on Nomad Radio.

On her show, she introduces new and upcoming artists from the Australian music industry to the audience.

Her SoundCloud account is full of diverse music tracks, created by her.

Munasib says it was her parents who inspired her into music at a very young age. She used to sing with a harmonium and also went to the local music school when she was young.
Munasib 3
DJ Munasib Source: Munasib

While performing as a DJ, she plays from hip hop to rap or trap music, mixing those with some south-Asian tunes frequently on her set.

Although she works mostly on English music, Munasib says she still listens to Bangla music regularly. Bangladeshi and south Asian music give her motivation to create her own tunes.

She dreams of going a long way with her music.

Listen to the complete podcast in Bangla by clicking on the audio-player button above.

Follow SBS Bangla on 
FACEBOOK
.

Tune into SBS Bangla every Monday and Saturday from 6 to 7 pm. 
See more:

“Padma Bridge is a symbol of Bangladesh’s economic strength & confidence”

How to use the SBS Radio App

Australian scholar reflects on six decades of researching and translating Bengali literature

Anindita presents 'Ondormohol' of colonial Kolkata at the Art Gallery of Ballarat

‘We’ll never see her again’: Family mourns ‘very good, very talented’ Arnima Hayat



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

processed-26e8c0d9-0f85-4b65-adc2-645ed463f7ee_m1ab9E0I.jpeg

Bangladeshis' experience of Lunar New Year

Buying Property

What is the process of buying a piece of land in Bangladesh?

Skilled worker

South Asian entrepreneurs summit 2022 for budding entrepreneurs

news

The Government will increase the duration of post study work rights of international students