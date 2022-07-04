“Being a Bangla-speaker gives me a point of difference in making music, I’m proud of that”

Currently, Munasib works as a digital advertiser at a music record label and touring company in Sydney.





Apart from that, she enjoys performing as a DJ or disk jockey in various music shows. Munasib Source: Munasib And once a month, she hosts a show called ‘Paired’ on Nomad Radio.





On her show, she introduces new and upcoming artists from the Australian music industry to the audience.





Her SoundCloud account is full of diverse music tracks, created by her.





Munasib says it was her parents who inspired her into music at a very young age. She used to sing with a harmonium and also went to the local music school when she was young. DJ Munasib Source: Munasib



While performing as a DJ, she plays from hip hop to rap or trap music, mixing those with some south-Asian tunes frequently on her set.





Although she works mostly on English music, Munasib says she still listens to Bangla music regularly. Bangladeshi and south Asian music give her motivation to create her own tunes.





She dreams of going a long way with her music.





Listen to the complete podcast in Bangla by clicking on the audio-player button above.





Follow SBS Bangla on FACEBOOK .





Tune into SBS Bangla every Monday and Saturday from 6 to 7 pm.











