“Padma Bridge is a symbol of Bangladesh’s economic strength & confidence”

The Padma Bridge has been built at a cost of BDT 30,193 crore with Bangladesh’s own funding.
People from about 21 districts of the southern region will be connected to the capital city through this bridge.
Construction of the 6.15-km-long bridge began in 2015.
Please click on the audio player above to listen to the podcast in Bangla.
Follow SBS Bangla on .
See more:
Australian scholar reflects on six decades of researching and translating Bengali literature
‘I cook Bangali food to preserve my heritage, not because I can’t cook other cuisines,’ says Kishwar Chowdhury of MasterChef Australia