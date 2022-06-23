“Padma Bridge is a symbol of Bangladesh’s economic strength & confidence”

Padma bridge in Dhaka

General view of the Padma Bridge in Bangladesh. Source: AAP/ SOPA Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The country’s longest bridge over the Padma river is set to be inaugurated on Saturday, June 25. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge, then she will take part in various programs on both sides of the river. The Padma Bridge will provide direct road and rail connectivity between the capital city Dhaka and the southern part of Bangladesh.

The Padma Bridge has been built at a cost of BDT 30,193 crore with Bangladesh’s own funding.

People from about 21 districts of the southern region will be connected to the capital city through this bridge.

Construction of the 6.15-km-long bridge began in 2015.

Please click on the audio player above to listen to the podcast in Bangla. 

Follow SBS Bangla on 
FACEBOOK
.
See more:

Australian scholar reflects on six decades of researching and translating Bengali literature

RBA's rate rise biggest in two decades

‘I cook Bangali food to preserve my heritage, not because I can’t cook other cuisines,’ says Kishwar Chowdhury of MasterChef Australia

It is very important to get official information in one's own language abroad: Arnab Roy

Reports of elder abuse are growing in Australia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

processed-26e8c0d9-0f85-4b65-adc2-645ed463f7ee_m1ab9E0I.jpeg

Bangladeshis' experience of Lunar New Year

Buying Property

What is the process of buying a piece of land in Bangladesh?

Skilled worker

South Asian entrepreneurs summit 2022 for budding entrepreneurs

news

The Government will increase the duration of post study work rights of international students