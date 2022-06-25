Bangladesh News and Current Affairs, 25 June, 2022

Domestic flights have been plying from Sylhet's Osmani International Airport since morning, airport authorities said. Although the flood situation has been improved in 11 sub-districts of Sunamganj, the suffering of helpless people is increasing.





Although the floodwaters began to recede, not everyone was able to return home from the shelter. Those who have begun to return home, their struggle has begun to reorganize the family. The flood situation in Sirajganj has been improved somewhat as the waters of the Jamuna River have started receding.





However, the water level in the inland river is still rising. There are 41,000 people stranded. Bangladesh Army official distribute free food to flood victims after a widespread flood in Sylhet district, in Bangladesh, 23 June 2022. Source: AAP, EPA To listen to the whole report please click the audio player above.





