“Government funding to respond domestic violence is increasing, but questions remain whether it is going to the right place”: Sabrin Farooqui

Participants from 20 organisations joined a meeting with Trish Doyle MP to discuss the issues of domestic violence front line workers.

Recently, Shadow Minister of the Prevention of Domestic Violence in the New South Wales Parliament, Ms Trish Doyle, MP convened a roundtable discussion on the challenges women and children facing domestic violence in Australia's multicultural community and how the government can help overcome these challenges.

Sabrin Farooqui, President of Cultural Diversity Network Inc., co-hosted the meeting with Ms Trish Doyle. Ms Farooqui speaks to SBS Bangla giving her valuable insight about the challenges to respond domestic violence.  

Ms Sabrin Farooqui says, her idea to initiate the roundtable meeting to brief policymakers on the role of frontline workers dealing with domestic violence, and that the meeting was convened by Ms Trish Doyle, MP, the shadow minister of the Prevention of Domestic Violence, New South Wales Parliament.
Ms Trish Doyle, who has always been vocal on domestic violence, spoke to representatives from about 20 organisations at the meeting and discussed their field experiences and challenges.
Participants discussed various challanges to get support for the victims of domestic violence.
Ms. Sabrin Farooqui says that during the meeting, everyone agreed that the government needs to take more steps to address the challenges of migrants who are on refugee and temporary visas. Because these women are in dire straits, they have no financial support that ordinary citizens or permanent residents receive.

She says, “There is an issue of cultural awareness in dealing domestic violence. Whether the professionals who help the victims of domestic violence, such as the police or social workers, are aware of the socio-cultural aspects of the victims of violence was also on the agenda.”
Ms Farooqui says, it is true that fundings for the domestic violence sector are increasing at the federal and state government levels. 

“But the questions remain, whether the funds are going to the right places, including victims of violence and the grassroots organisations who help them.”
Domestic violence front line workers have not seen any approach from government so far to look into the issues they are facing.
"We have not yet seen an approach from the government that they want to hear from us, whether we have a problem or giving any solution," she says.

"Opposition Labor is listening to us through this meeting, and we’re hoping the matter will be taken to the government level," Ms Farooqui says.

Click on the audio player above to listen to the full interview with Sabrina Farooqui. 

For emergency or if you feel unsafe, contact police on 000 or a crisis service in any state or territory.

If you or someone you know needs help about issues of domestic violence please contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au


If you need help with male behavioural and relationship concerns, call the Men's Referral Line on 1300 766 491.

The service from 
No To Violence
 also offers assistance, information and counselling to help men who use violence against women. 

