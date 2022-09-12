Community rallies for Australian artist facing hardship in Bangladesh

Key Points Malcolm Arnold started living in Bangladesh permanently after marrying a local woman

The 74-year-old artist can barely move without the help of others since he suffered a stroke couple of years ago

Mr Arnold currently has no source of income to support himself

SBS Bangla tried to talk to Mr Arnold, but he could not say much because of his condition.





The Australian citizen, who hails from South Australia, first visited Bangladesh in 2001 to author a book about local cricket.





Mr Arnold's wife Halima Khatun said he lost his mobility after suffering a stroke a couple of years ago.





Ms Khatun, who used to work at Mongla World Vision NGO, met Mr Arnold on a trip to the Sundarbans.





After their marriage in 2008, the couple started living in Khulna, in the southwest of Bangladesh. Though not wealthy, Ms Khatun said they had no financial problems before Mr Arnold's health issues.





When asked why her husband is not returning to Australia, Ms Khatun replied, "He will not leave me and go to Australia. Besides, he has no property there."



Ms Khatun said Mr Arnold is a professional painter who had been selling paintings online until the COVID-19 pandemic slowed sales.





Due to various physical complications, including those caused by stroke and diabetes, he is currently incapable of working. Moreover, he cannot walk without someone's help.





“Malcolm has a heart block, and he is unable to stand or walk properly. Diabetes, osteoporosis and heart disease have almost paralysed him. His hand is motionless, and the brush does not take colour,” said Ms Khatun.





Ms Khatun said that even though Mr Arnold’s plight was covered in the media of Bangladesh, the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh has not extended much help.





She said they have been spending 6-7,000 takas (about AUD 100) every month on Mr Arnold's medicine, but they can no longer afford this amount and their rent is in arrears.



Australia's Bangladeshi community offers assistance

Awal Khan, a member of the Bangladesh Forum for Australia and the Executive Editor of the Bangla Katha newspaper published in Australia, was among those moved by Mr Arnold's story.



Mr Khan told SBS Bangla he learnt about Mr Arnold's situation from the Bangladeshi media.





After Mr Khan discussed the matter with Bangladesh Forum for Australia president Hossain Mohammad Mohsin and general secretary Ashiq Ahmed Sohrab, the organisation stepped up to lend a helping hand.





"Following this, a post was made to help Malcolm, and it got quite a response. But at that time, the flood situation in Bangladesh was worsening and people were preparing for Eid al-Adha. So, the initiative could not go ahead for the time being. But we are working on it again," said Mr Khan.





Awal Khan added, "We are working with the help of individuals and community organisations at various levels to collect funds for Malcolm Arnold.”



